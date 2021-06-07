Spain squad to be given fast track Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Euro 2020

Spain‘s Euro 2020 squad will receive emergency Covid-19 vaccinations before the tournament kicks off later this week.

Luis Enrique’s plans have been hit by the news of Sergio Busquets testing positive for the virus within their training camp last night and the Barcelona star will now enter into self isolation.

The whole squad will now undergo mandatory daily tests to check for further infections and Luis de la Fuente and his U21 squad playing in their friendly game against Lithuania tomorrow.

The Spanish Health Ministry will now rush through a rapid vaccine supply to the team, but according to reports from Marca, they originally requested the vaccines in April, but received no response.

The concern remains over the impact of such a late vaccine will have on certain players ability to feature in the group games with Busquets almost certain to miss their opening game against Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja on June 14.

Image via Getty Images