Sevilla offer Munir El Haddadi swap deal for Getafe star

Sevilla could launch a ambitious player swap deal deal to bring Getafe star Mauro Arambarri to the club in place of Munir El Haddadi.

The Andalucians have been heavily linked with a move for Uruguayan international as Julen Lopetegui looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, with his budget reduced in the coming weeks, he will be forced to put together a player-plus-cash deal, with El Haddadi potentially heading off to the south of Madrid as a makeweight.

El Haddadi has slipped down the pecking order in the last 12 months, with just nine La Liga starts last season, and Lopetegui is rumoured to be willing to let the former Barcelona winger leave.

As per reports from Diario AS, Sevilla are not willing to pay Arambarri’s full release clause of €25m this summer.

However, the inclusion of El Haddadi into the deal could see the asking price lowered to €12m.