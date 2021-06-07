Almeria Girona

Rayo Vallecano seal Segunda Division play off final spot

Rayo Vallecano will face Girona in the Segunda Division play off final next weekend.

Catalan side Girona clinched their spot in the final earlier this weekend after a 0-0 draw against Almeria sealed a 3-0 aggregate win for them.

However, despite also leading 3-0 from their first leg win in Vallecas, Rayo faced a tougher tasker to grab a final place up against local rivals Leganes.

After falling behind to an early goal at the Estadio Butarque, Rayo rallied themselves after the break, to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 5-1 victory over two legs.

Rayo and Girona are now bidding for a place in the top-flight for the first time since 2018 following their joint relegation at the end of 2018/19.

The final will be played over two legs across the next two weekends with Rayo at home on June 13 followed by a trip to Catalonia on June 20.

Images via Rayo Vallecano CF on Twitter

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.