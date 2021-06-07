PSG have ‘no intention to sell Kylian Mbappe’ ahead of 2021/22

Real Madrid‘s summer transfer plans have been impacted by Paris Saint-Germain’s determination to retain Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a mega money move for the 22-year-old in the coming weeks, amid growing reports of a stand off in his contract negotiations in Paris.

Mbappe is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Parc de Princes and the Ligue 1 giants are no closer to agreeing an extension with the former AS Monaco hitman.

The ongoing uncertainty of his future in the French capital has intensified rumours of an exit ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

But despite the growing rumours of a possible exit, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reaffirmed the club’s commitment to keeping their star man.

“I will be clear. Kylian Mbappe will continue in Paris, we will never sell him and he will never go free”, he told an interview with L’Equipe, as reported via Diario AS.

“I never give details of the negotiations. All I can say is they are making progress.

“He is one of the best players in the world and he is a fantastic boy.

“He will win the Ballon d’Or in the next few years, I’m sure of that.”

Al-Khelaifi’s comments are unlikely to deter Real Madrid’s interest in Mbappe but it outlines PSG’s position on him this summer.

If Real Madrid want to sign him, they will have no choice but to match the French club’s €100m valuation in the next month.