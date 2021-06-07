Pep Guardiola backs Ronald Koeman over Barcelona stay

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has offered his firm support to Ronald Koeman‘s stay at the Camp Nou.

Koeman’s position was rumoured to be under real threat following La Blaugrana’s poor end to the 2020/21 La Liga season despite still having a year left on his contract.

The Dutchman’s continuation looks to have been confirmed following showdown talks with the board last week with Joan Laporta opting to keep hold of the former Everton coach.

Koeman will now get to work on preparing for next season, and Guardiola, who enjoyed a game of golf with Koeman last week, has offered a vital word of support to the 58-year-old.

“He (Koeman) is the ideal coach for Barcelona next season”, he told an interview with Marca.

“I am very happy and the president is convinced by him. It has been a difficult year for everyone, and Ronald deserves another year, with fans back in the stadium.

“Besides, the second year is always better.”

Guardiola also confirmed he has no plans to move on from City in the near future as his team look to defend their league title in 2021/22.

The Catalan is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season with the potential for extension talks in 2022.