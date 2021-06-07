Paris Saint-Germain in search of new sporting director to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bring in a new sporting director to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club according to sources in Paris and Diario AS. Leonardo has become a slightly polemic figure following rumours of problems in his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino; Luis Campos is said to be the preferred choice.

Such a move is of interest to Real Madrid, who are well-publicised suitors of Mbappe. Campos was key to Lille’s successful title bid last season as well as Monaco’s in 2017, and also holds the honour of convincing Mbappe to sign his first professional contract while the forward was at Monaco; they’re close. Campos is said to be close to joining Madrid, but PSG have now very much also entered the running.

PSG aren’t overly satisfied with the work Leonardo has done as sporting director in the last year and a half. The success Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed at Chelsea since leaving PSG indicates maybe he wasn’t the problem in Paris, and he’s still to convince Mbappe to renew his contract in the French capital; given it expires next summer, PSG need to decide whether to sell him or allow him to leave on a free next window this window.