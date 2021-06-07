Martin Zubimendi and Brais Mendez linked as Sergio Busquets replacements for Euro 2020

Spain boss Luis Enrique is preparing contingency plans if Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is ruled out of Euro 2020.

La Roja’s plans for the competition were dealt a hammer blow overnight as captain Busquets tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately sent into self isolation.

No additional positive tests were returned within the squad bubble but Enrique and the RFEF are taking extra precautions in the coming days.

Luis de la Fuente and his U21 side will face Lithuania in their friendly game in tomorrow night as Enrique’s squad remain under medical observation.

However, with Busquets potentially forced to withdraw from the squad in the coming days, Enrique will be permitted to call up an emergency replacement before the competition starts on June 10.

Real Sociedad schemer Martin Zubimendi is rumoured to be the favourite to replace Busquets if needed, as per reports from Marca, after representing La Roja in the U21 European Championships last month.

Celta Vigo winger Brais Mendez could be an option for Enrique, despite not playing for Spain since 2018, with an additional report claiming he has rushed back to Spain from a holiday in Greece.