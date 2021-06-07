Luis Enrique calls up five extra players due to La Roja Covid-19 crisis

Spain boss Luis Enrique has opted to call up an additional five players to his Euro 2020 squad following a Covid-19 crisis.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has been forced to leave their training camp after testing positive for the virus last night with the rest of the squad now in isolation.

U21 boss Luis de la Fuente will take charge of tomorrow night’s friendly with Lithuania and his own squad will replace the senior panel.

Enrique has now brought in extra bodies to cope with a potential string of withdrawals in the coming days if more positives are uncovered.

The former Barcelona coach only named 24 players in his original squad, despite UEFA permitting 26, and he can still add two more names regardless of the Covid-19 situation.

Premier League duo Rodrigo Moreno and Pablo Fornals have both flown out to Madrid from Leeds United and West Ham United respectively.

🚨 OFICIAL | Incorporación de jugadores a la concentración para entrenar en burbuja paralela. 👥 Rodrigo Moreno, @pablofornals, @Carlos10Soler y Brais Méndez, citados para empezar a trabajar mañana de forma individual. ℹ️ https://t.co/KWt6gqLerQ#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IoxQTYBZ0n — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 7, 2021

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and Villarreal centre back Raul Albiol have also joined up alongside Celta Vigo star Brais Mendez.