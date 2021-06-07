La Roja suffer their third earthquake in a row at a major tournament

La Roja won Euro 2012 on July 1st, 2012, their third major title in a row after winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Spain were on top of the world, but nobody could have imagined, note Marca, that after that everything was going to collapse.

Spain performed abysmally at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and suffered a shock within hours of their opener at Euro 2016 when a piece of information connected David de Gea with an alleged case of child abuse and sexual exploitation. It was afterwards refuted and proved a false allegation, with De Gea vehemently denying the accusation, but nonetheless it was an issue that had to be negotiated pre-tournament.

Two years later, Spain were preparing for their opener against Portugal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Three days before, however, Real Madrid confirmed that Julen Lopetegui, then Spain coach and now Sevilla coach, would succeed Zinedine Zidane. The news prompted Luis Rubiales to dismiss him, with Fernando Hierro taking charge.

Now, it’s the pandemic that’s shaken La Roja. Sergio Busquets tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday afternoon, so the squad will do individual work over these next few days while waiting for the tests to come back and everyone to be cleared as being negative; not ideal the week before a major tournament. Spain’s first game at Euro 2020 will be against Sweden this coming Monday, at La Cartuja in Seville.