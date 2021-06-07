Barcelona eye Serie A star as Gini Wijnaldum alternative

Barcelona are considering a summer move for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after their deal with Gini Wijnaldum broke down.

La Blaugrana were heavily linked with an offer for the Dutch star following his release from Liverpool at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, despite an agreement rumoured to be almost completed, Ronald Koeman‘s side have now apparently been hijacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have swooped in with a last minute offer, which includes a higher salary offer than Barcelona’s package, and the 30-year-old looks certain to change direction from Catalonia to Paris.

According to reports from Diario AS, Barcelona will not raise their offer to Wijnaldum and the club are now putting together an offer for Italian international Pellegrini.

Despite playing a regular role under Paulo Fonseca last season, his position under Jose Mourinho is unclear, as he heads into the final year of his contract in Rome.

Barcelona may face competition from Liverpool in the coming weeks if they solidify their interest and the Serie A giants could accept an offer in the region of €25m.