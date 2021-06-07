Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier targeted by Arsenal in Hector Bellerin swap deal

Premier League side Arsenal are rumoured to be planning a player swap offer for Hector Bellerin and Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier.

Trippier played a key role in Los Rojiblancos’ La Liga title win at the end of 2020/21 as Diego Simeone‘s side secured a first league title since 2014.

However, he has been heavily linked with a move back to England, with Manchester United reportedly leading the race for the 30-year-old.

But despite United appearing to be unopposed in their push for the former Tottenham defender, reports from Marca have hinted at Arsenal offering Bellerin as a direct replacement.

Bellerin has indicated his lack of interest in signing a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Mikel Arteta does not want to lose the Spanish international, but if the club push to remove him from their wage bill, a swap would give the Basque coach an instant replacement at right back.

A straight cash offer from United is likely to be in the region of £30m with Atletico under no pressure to sell their key defender.