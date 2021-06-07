A week of departures and reductions on the horizon at Barcelona

Barcelona have been active in the market thus far, bringing in three players and a new sporting director. Joan Laporta’s thoughts this week, according to Mundo Deportivo, will turn to trimming the squad; organising sales and salary reductions.

Laporta’s intention is to revolutionise the club, so he’s not going to be afraid of breaking a few eggs in the construction of his omelette. Sergi Roberto’s contract expires in 2022, so he’ll have to either renew at a reduced salary or be sold this summer to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

Ousmane Dembele is in the same position as Roberto. The club want him to renew, but if they’re unsuccessful in doing so on their terms this summer he’ll have to be put on the market; it’s suspected he might have a pre-contract agreement in place with Juventus.

Two centre-backs who could be on their way are Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet; neither contributed much to the team last season, with the former’s Barcelona career beset by injury since 2018. Both could be makeweights in potential trades.

Jordi Alba is on a massive contract at 32, and Laporta wants him to reduce his salary. His performance over the last couple of years is without question, but he could be sold for financial reasons if he doesn’t agree to a reduction; Jose Luis Gaya, of Valencia, is in the frame should that eventuality come to pass.

Other plays who could be jettisoned sooner rather than later include Junior Firpo, Neto Murara, Matheus Fernandes and Miralem Pjanic. All’s part of Laporta’s planned rejuvenation; he needs to shake up the team to convince captain and talisman Lionel Messi to stay at the club and sign a new contract.