Spanish football morning headlines: Wijnaldum set to choose PSG, Dembele exhausting Laporta’s patience, Barcelona in the market for a centre-back

Spanish football morning headlines for June 6th

Gini Wijnaldum set to choose Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona

Almost everyone in the Catalan press had taken it for granted that Gini Wijnaldum would join Barcelona this summer, especially when Ronald Koeman’s continuity was confirmed. But Paris Saint-Germain joined the race late, and according to Marca are close to stealing the Dutchman from beneath Barcelona’s noses by virtue of a better contract offer.

Ousmane Dembele beginning to exhaust Joan Laporta’s patience

Ousmane Dembele is beginning to exhaust Joan Laporta’s patience according to Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS; Barcelona want the player to renew his deal given his contract expires in the summer of 2022, but the French forward is dragging his feet and refusing to engage meaningfully. Barcelona believe it’s a strategy and that he could have something arranged with another club for when his contract expires.

Barcelona are in the market for another centre-back

Joan Laporta and Barcelona have been busy so far this summer. Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson are signed, sealed and delivered, as well as Ronald Koeman’s continuity confirmed. Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta and Barcelona’s thoughts have turned toward recruiting another centre-back.

