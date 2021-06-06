Sergio Aguero could start alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina against Colombia

Sergio Aguero could play with Lionel Messi for the first time since joining Barcelona this Tuesday evening according to Mundo Deportivo. Argentina play Colombia in a crucial qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Aguero could start to give Argentina more options going forward off the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw with Chile.

Aguero arrived late to the Argentine camp as he had been with Manchester City for their Champions League final against Chelsea. He also travelled to Barcelona to confirm his signing for the Catalan club. Aguero has been training with the group in these last few days, however, and is ready to take to the field.

Aguero hasn’t played for Argentina since November 2019, when he scored in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay. He’ll hope to show Barcelona fans that his friendship with Messi will translate profitably on the pitch as well as off it, and that despite being on the wrong side of 30 the duo can do damage for club and country.