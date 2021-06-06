Rafa Mir: “I want to continue growing as a footballer, improve, give my best”

Rafa Mir was one of La Liga’s standout performers this season. The 23-year-old, on loan at Huesca from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored 13 goals and contributed one assist in 38 appearances, but it wasn’t enough to keep Huesca from being relegated to the Segunda.

Huesca finished 18th, two points behind Elche and safety. Real Valladolid and Eibar were also relegated. Mir won’t be playing in the Segunda next season having returned to England and Wolves, although his future is up in the air; he could be on the move.

“The truth is that it was very sad after fighting throughout the season and having very hard moments,” Mir told Marca. “People gave their best and in the end it wasn’t enough to stay in the division. It’s a shame, but you have to keep working; you have to accept it and learn from your mistakes.

“It’s been a season of growth, of continuing to improve, which is what I want, to progress as a footballer. In this line of work, of sacrifice, of improvement of learning from colleagues and coaches. I think that this season, from an individual point of view, hasn’t been bad, but I always put the collective first.

“I want to continue growing as a footballer, improve, give my best,” he said when asked about his future. “I’ll try to find the best place for me to do all that. I belong to my English club and we have a decision to make this summer, but it’s not up to me. My agents are working on it.”

Born in Murcia, Mir had a rather itinerant youth before settling at Valencia. He broke through with Valencia B in 2015 but failed to make much of a mark on the first team at Mestalla, moving to Wolves in 2018. As well as Huesca, he’s had spells on loan with Las Palmas and Nottingham Forest.