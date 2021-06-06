Ousmane Dembele beginning to exhaust Joan Laporta’s patience

Ousmane Dembele is beginning to exhaust Joan Laporta’s patience according to Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS; Barcelona want the player to renew his deal given his contract expires in the summer of 2022, but the French forward is dragging his feet and refusing to engage meaningfully. Barcelona believe it’s a strategy and that he could have something arranged with another club for when his contract expires.

Laporta’s not willing to play any games. It’s expected that, after Euro 2020, he’ll put it to Dembele simply and directly; either renew your contract or you will be sold. He’s a player who could generate some much-needed capital for a club very much in need of it, and he’s yet to fulfil his potential at Camp Nou having been hit by injury after injury since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

Laporta, however, is said to be a big fan of Dembele’s; he sees him as a differential figure and considers his renewal to be vital so long as he accepts the salary reduction offered to him, an unavoidable measure given the financial realities of a covid-19 impacted world. Juventus, however, are waiting in the wings should talks break down.