Barcelona La Liga

Gini Wijnaldum set to choose Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona

Almost everyone in the Catalan press had taken it for granted that Gini Wijnaldum would join Barcelona this summer, especially when Ronald Koeman’s continuity was confirmed. But Paris Saint-Germain joined the race late, and according to Marca are close to stealing the Dutchman from beneath Barcelona’s noses by virtue of a better contract offer.

Barcelona’s hope had been that the sporting project on offer at Camp Nou would have proven enough to convince Wijnaldum to choose La Liga over Ligue Un, as they knew they could never compete financially with the French club. Mauricio Pochettino is said to have been important in turning Wijnaldum’s head and convincing him to choose Paris.

It’s understood that Wijnaldum will join PSG if Barcelona don’t move on their economic offer, as the Blaugrana have offered a relatively small fixed salary. They were hoping that the presence of compatriots Ronald Koeman and Frenkie de Jong, as well as Lionel Messi, would have been enough of a pull, but it’s looking more likely he’ll join PSG.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona gini wijnaldum La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.