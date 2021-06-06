Barcelona stunned by Paris Saint-Germain’s offer to Gini Wijnaldum

Barcelona aren’t best pleased with Gini Wijnaldum according to Diario AS. The Catalan club were close to completing a deal for the soon-to-be free agent only for Paris Saint-Germain to enter the picture late on and snatch him from beneath their noses.

PSG came in and offered the Dutch midfielder almost twice what Barcelona offered him, with Wijnaldum and his agents putting it to Barcelona to match it. If they decide not to, which seems likely given their precarious financial situation, he’ll be off to Paris.

Frenkie de Jong is currently trying to convince Wijnaldum to join him in Catalonia, with the two away with the Dutch national team ahead of this summer’s European Championships. But it seems the decision has already been taken.

Barcelona are looking at alternatives in the market, and Wijnaldum’s decision might also give more urgency to their ongoing contract renewal negotiations with teenage star Ilaix Moriba; Ilaix has been linked with a number of suitors.