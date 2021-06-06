Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier is looking for a home in Manchester

Kieran Trippier is thinking of returning home according to The Mirror and Marca. The English defender, fresh off winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid and preparing for this summer’s European Championships, has been looking for a home in Manchester.

Manchester United are best-placed to sign him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to find someone to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, and views Trippier as the ideal candidate. Capable defensively, Trippier is also outstanding going forward.

Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019, and has spent two excellent seasons in the Spanish capital. Diego Simeone trusted him always, seeing him play 68 games across two campaigns and building an excellent on-field relationship with Marcos Llorente.

Should Trippier depart, Atletico only have Sime Vrsaljko as an orthodox right-back; the Croatian has hardly featured for Los Rojiblancos due to his problematic injury history. Llorente has often deputised for Trippier there, too, but it’s thought they’ll go into the market should that come to pass.