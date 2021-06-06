Ansu Fati said to be feeling good and on the road to recovery

Ansu Fati won’t forget the moment he’s living according to Diario Sport. The youngster has been out of action since November, a real blow at such a pivotal point of his career. In an alternate universe, he could be preparing for Euro 2020 right now.

The Barcelona star was operated on for the third time a month ago today in Porto, with the teenager suffering with knee problems since that fateful night when the original injury occurred against Real Betis back in November.

Ansu is beginning to recover, however, and is said to feel good. He’s been taken by Luis Enrique to the tournament despite his injury; it enables him to feel like part of the group, and he’s a popular member of the squad.

Ansu’s family have been pivotal in his recovery. Both his parents and his brothers have supported him throughout the process, and they attended Friday’s friendly between Spain and Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid with him.