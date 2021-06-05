Spanish football morning headlines: Raul works, Hazard forgets, Barcelona consider Gaya

Spanish football morning headlines for June 5th

Raul keeps his head down and works to prepare Castilla for 2021/22

Raul has always been an example according to Marca; as an athlete and now a coach. He’s a man totally committed to Real Madrid, and having served Castilla well over the last while he felt he was ready to step up to the first team. The board opted for Carlo Ancelotti in his stead, so Raul is keeping his head down and continuing to work.

“Hazard will forget the misery of Real Madrid”

Belgium are strong according to Diario AS. Amongst their ranks they can count Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but the fact is they’re yet to win anything. Hazard could be key; the diminutive playmaker has enjoyed a remarkably difficult season at Real Madrid, but on his day he can do things few others have the ability to.

Barcelona consider move for Jose Luis Gaya

Barcelona are in the process of analysing and strengthening their squad according to Mundo Deportivo, with thoughts turning to left-back. They brought in Sergino Dest at right-back last year, and have coupled him with Emerson. Now, left-back is in their sights; Jordi Alba has done well but needs a competitor. Jose Luis Gaya, Valencia’s captain, is the chosen figure. No longer negotiating for a new deal at Mestalla, he could be gotten.

