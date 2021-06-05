Thibaut Courtois: Eden Hazard will 100% stay at Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed teammate Eden Hazard has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

Hazard has endured an injury disrupted two seasons in the Spanish capital following his high-profile £100m move from Chelsea in 2019.

However, despite finding himself on the wrong end of media criticism, the winger is expected to make a starting return to the Los Blancos first team next season.

If he proves his fitness in the coming weeks, he will be an asset to new boss Carlo Ancelotti, and Courtois is certain he will ignore transfer interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m 100% sure he’s staying. He doesn’t want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave”, he told an interview with Le Soit, as reported via Marca.

“He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles .

“At Real Madrid there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Bale was criticised, but he has won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kiev.

“In Lisbon, he against me in the final. We that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans.

“But Eden can handle that. I know him well enough to be able to say that. He can still change everything.”

Both Courtois and Hazard have joined up with the Belgium squad ahead of Euro 2020 with Roberto Martinez’s side tipped to make a big impact in the competition.

The Red Devils kick off their Group B campaign against Russia in Saint Petersburg on June 12 before games against Denmark and Finland.