Spanish football evening headlines: Crunch Barcelona talks for Wijnaldum and Depay, Courtois backs Hazard for Real Madrid stay and Barcelona hold Moriba extension talks

Spanish football evening headlines for June 5th

Barcelona set for key Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay talks

Barcelona look set for a key week in their attempts to sign free agent pair Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.

Ronald Koeman has been linked with moves for his former Dutch stars but talks have not progressed into a deal at this stage.

The club will step up their efforts in the coming days with Wijnaldum in talks with Paris Saint-Germain and Depay open minded on his future.

Read more here.

Thibaut Courtois backs Eden Hazard over Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed teammate Eden Hazard has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

If he proves his fitness in the coming weeks, he will be an asset to new boss Carlo Ancelotti, and Courtois is certain he will ignore transfer interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Read more here.

Barcelona kick off Ilaix Moriba contract extension talks

Barcelona are set to hold emergency contract extension talks with rising star Ilaix Moriba next week.

The Spanish U17 international is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2022 and Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United are both rumoured to be tracking him.

Moriba’s current salary demands are rumoured to be in excess of Barcelona’s structure for his age range with the Catalans offering an improved three-year deal.

Read more here.