Ronald Koeman could have signed Erling Haaland for Everton in 2016 but decided against it

Everybody wants Erling Haaland now, but there was a time when he was an unknown forward playing in the Norwegian second division. Little by little he began to make a name for himself, however, with one scout making note of his potential, according to Diario AS, being Steve Walsh.

Walsh put together the famous Leicester City side that upset the odds to win the Premier League, finding gems like N’Golo Kante, Ryad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy. Everton then took him to Goodison Park and made him their chief scout, where he worked in tandem with current Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

The summer they both arrived on Merseyside, 2016, Walsh proposed that Everton move for the then-16-year-old Haaland, only for neither Everton nor Koeman to think it was a worthwhile operation. Haaland then went on to join Molde a year later before moving on to RB Salzburg and now Borussia Dortmund; alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, he’s perhaps the hottest prospect in the European game.