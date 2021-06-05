Pep Guardiola and his son beat Ronald Koeman and his son in game of golf

Ronald Koeman and Pep Guardiola had a game of golf against each other yesterday, joined by their sons. Guardiola’s team ended up winning. Many would have liked to have been a fly on the wall for it; Koeman’s in charge of Barcelona while Guardiola, formerly coach of the Blaugrana, is currently at the helm of Manchester City.

The pair played together for Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team, the first Barcelona side that managed to win the European Cup in 1992. Koeman, slightly older than Guardiola, was key in helping the Catalan integrate into the team. Cruyff made sure they roomed together so that Guardiola would pick up the Dutchman’s winning habits.

Guardiola led his team to the Premier League title this season but saw them fall in the final of the Champions League to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Koeman, similarly, enjoyed success and failure; he led Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title only to see them bottle their La Liga title challenge, falling at the final hurdle. Both coaches have things to celebrate and work on ahead of the new season.