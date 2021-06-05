Former Spain boss Robert Moreno linked with Granada job

Former Spain manager Robert Moreno is being targeted as a possible replacement for Diego Martinez at Granada this summer.

Martinez led the Andalucians to La Liga promotion in his first season in charge in 2018/19 before securing back to back top half finishes for the first time since the early 1970’s.

However, he opted against an extension at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes at the end of 2020/21, with the club now on the hunt for a new manager.

Moreno is the front runner to take charge in the coming weeks, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, after leaving his role with AS Monaco in 2020.

The 43-year-old secured Euro 2020 qualification with Spain, during Luis Enrique‘s time away from the role, before the former Barcelona midfielder returned to the job at the end of 2019.

If Moreno is appointed as manager, his first move could be for Montenegrin international Stefan Jovetic in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old striker is a free agent following his release from Monaco and he could an add a valuable goal source to the team after Martinez’s side managed just 47 goals in league action.