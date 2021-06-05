Clement Lenglet pledges Barcelona stay in 2021

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has confirmed his intention to stay at the club this summer.

The French star was an ever present figure in Ronald Koeman‘s defence in the 2020/21 La Liga season with 33 appearances for the Catalan giants.

However, he has been linked with a potential exit from the Camp Nou, with rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the speculation, Lenglet has reiterated his commitment to Barcelona, as Koeman’s side aim to launch a title challenge next season.

“I do not see myself leaving. I signed a new contract last season and I will be at Barca next season”, he told an interview with Eurosport, as reported by Marca.

“He (Koeman) did a good job in his first year. We had some difficult periods but also we showed some quality in our play with victories and a positive image.

“I hope we can continue that work and progress next year. We are moving in the right direction.”

Lenglet will remain as Koeman’s first choice option at centre back next season but his regular partner, Gerard Pique, could play a reduced role.

The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season and Koeman has brought in Eric Garcia as a long term replacement for the World Cup winner.

Lenglet has been named in France’s squad for Euro 2020, but, he faces a real battle for a starting place with Les Bleus, alongside Real Madrid‘s Raphael Varane and PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe.