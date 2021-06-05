Barcelona consider move for Jose Luis Gaya

Barcelona are in the process of analysing and strengthening their squad according to Mundo Deportivo, with thoughts turning to left-back. They brought in Sergino Dest at right-back last year, and have coupled him with Emerson. Now, left-back is in their sights; Jordi Alba has done well but needs a competitor. Jose Luis Gaya, Valencia’s captain, is the chosen figure. No longer negotiating for a new deal at Mestalla, he could be gotten.

Gaya is well-liked at Barcelona, especially by Mateu Alemany, who worked with him at Valencia, because he offers a lot both going forward and defensively, and he’s at the ideal age to step up into the elite of the elite. He’s a Valenciano without doubt, but he’s also been vocal about his disappointment with the manner in which the club has been run.

He contributed seven assists and one goal in 33 league games last season, and Barcelona may take advantage of the fact that Valencia need to sell their best players to make ends-meet. Carles Alena could be used to grease the wheels of the deal; Jose Bordalas, Valencia’s new coach, had him at Getafe and is a big fan. Should he move to Valencia it could pave the way for Gaya to go to Barcelona.