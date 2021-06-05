Barcelona begin Ilaix Moriba contract extension talks

Barcelona are set to hold emergency contract extension talks with rising star Ilaix Moriba next week.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with Ronald Koeman‘s side in 2020/21 with 14 La Liga appearances and 18 overall.

However, despite emerging as a first team player, his contract situation has sparked transfer interest in recent week.

The Spanish U17 international is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2022 and Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United are both rumoured to be tracking him.

According to reports from Marca, Moriba and his agent, and father, will sit down to talks with the club before the end of June.

Moriba’s current salary demands are rumoured to be in excess of Barcelona’s structure for his age range with the Catalans offering an improved three-year deal.

But due to the possibility of agreeing a pre-contract with a non-Spanish team from January 2022, Koeman and the board could have a difficult task in convincing him to stay at the club.