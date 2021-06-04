Victor Ruiz extends Real Betis contract until 2023

Real Betis have confirmed a contract extension for veteran defender Victor Ruiz.

Ruiz returned to La Liga last season, after an ill fated stint with Turkish side Besiktas, and joined Los Verdiblancos on an initial one-year deal.

However, despite the club’s initial position on wanting the 32-year-old to prove himself up to the challenge of holding down a regular top-flight spot, he made 27 league appearances last season.

📣 OFICIAL | Víctor Ruiz amplía su vinculación con el #RealBetis 😃💚 ¡Más que merecido! 🙌🆒 ➡ https://t.co/2TuieK3m04 pic.twitter.com/9m2Lk4CZbJ — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) June 4, 2021

Manuel Pellegrini had highlighted his continuation at the Estadio Benito Villamarin as a priority this summer after playing a key role in their Europa League qualification.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of June he has now signed on for another two seasons.

Pellegrini’s next priority is an extension for Ruiz’s centre back partner Aissa Mandi with the Algerian international also out of contract in the coming weeks.

Despite speculation over his future, Pellegrini is confident over securing an extension as he aims to keep the majority of his back line together following Emerson‘s move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian completed a €9m move to the Camp Nou, with fellow full back Juan Miranda returning to the club, on a permanent deal following his loan spell from Catalonia last season.

