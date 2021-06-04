Spanish football morning headlines: Koke ready for La Roja’s Portugal challenge, Madrid have ten decisions to make this summer, Koeman’s continuity will mean exits at Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for June 4th

Koke: “By playing football we help people clear their minds”

Koke is living a good moment according to Marca. Atletico Madrid’s captain and his wife, Beatriz de Espejel, gave birth to their first child, Leo, on December 19th, 2019. Since then, the midfielder has seen things differently. For him, the return of supporters to the Wanda Metropolitano this evening, when La Roja play Portugal, is welcome.

Real Madrid have ten decisions to make this summer transfer window

Real Madrid have an internal scouting service to monitor the performance of players either on loan from the club or with buy-back options included in their deals according to Diario AS. There are ten such footballers in this position this summer on whom Madrid need to make decisions. They’re worth €177.5m in total according to Transfermarkt.

Barcelona squad will have exits after Ronald Koeman’s continuity confirmed

Joan Laporta’s announcement yesterday confirming that Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach next season will have a domino effect on the squad according to Mundo Deportivo. Players who accumulated few minutes last season will seek a departure, but others will stay with the backing of the club. Koeman has to work in conjunction with the sporting direction of the club to get the best out of Lionel Messi.

