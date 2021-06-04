Sergi Roberto wants to stay at Barcelona in 2021/22

Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto wants to stay at the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The Spanish international is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Camp Nou with talks over an extension unclear.

However, according to reports from Marca, the 29-year-old is taking the lack of update from the club over his extension as an indication of their desire to retain him this summer.

With no move to sell him and secure a profit, and avoid the risk of a free transfer exit in 2022, Roberto will return to pre-season training next month.

Injury problems blighted the majority of his 2020/21 season but he remains an important and versatile option for Ronald Koeman when fit.

The situation could change before the season kicks off however, with Koeman unsure on whether to keep or sell Emerson following his €9m move from Real Betis.

Koeman activated a time sensitive purchase clause on the Brazilian, but clubs in England and Italy are interested in him, and La Blaugrana could make an instant €15m profit with a sale.