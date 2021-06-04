Real Madrid have ten decisions to make this summer transfer window

Real Madrid have an internal scouting service to monitor the performance of players either on loan from the club or with buy-back options included in their deals according to Diario AS. There are ten such footballers in this position this summer on whom Madrid need to make decisions. They’re worth €177.5m in total according to Transfermarkt.

At Arsenal, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos both spent last season. The former is desired by Mikel Arteta, but Madrid consider him to be a valuable asset and don’t intend on selling him. Ceballos is a different story; it’s thought he could be sold with a buy-back option included in any deal.

Brahim Diaz has excelled at Milan, but he’d be returning to a crowded field in the Spanish capital. Vinicius and Rodrygo would be direct competitors, limiting his options to stay. Another wide forward, Gareth Bale, is a mystery. He’s been on loan at Tottenham Hotspur this season and has even spoken about retiring after this summer’s European Championships. He’d be difficult to move on given his astronomical salary.

Luke Jovic has been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt since January, and the German club want to sign him on a permanent deal according to reports. That could be a goer, as the Serbian’s failed to impress thus far at Madrid. Borja Mayoral, at Roma, has been superb in Serie A, but his loan assignment at the club is two years long. Jose Mourinho, recently-appointed as Roma coach, is a big fan of his.

Take Kubo, who spent half of this season at Villarreal and half at Getafe, has had a tumultuous year. He’s nowhere near being an important figure for Madrid, but will hope that the forthcoming Olympic Games will offer him a chance to shine. Reiner Jesus, similarly, has struggled on loan at Borussia Dortmund, with another year left there.

Jesus Vallejo has done well with Granada’s over-performing team, and the possibility of returning to Madrid is on the table if both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave. In the Segunda, Fran Garcia has been superb for Rayo Vallecano during their promotion push, giving Madrid a decision to make on his future. Added to this are Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon, two players with buy-back clauses active that have done well this season. The club have a lot of calls to make in the coming weeks.