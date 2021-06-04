PSG aiming to hijack Barcelona’s move for Gini Wijnaldum

Barcelona‘s move for Gini Wijnaldum could be blocked in the coming days with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be entering the race to sign him.

The former PSV midfielder has been on Ronald Koeman‘s radar since the start of 2021 after indicating his intention not to sign a contract extension at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old finally brought down the curtain on his career on Merseyside with a switch to the Camp Nou appearing to be already wrapped up last month.

However, as per reports from ESPN journalist Samuel Marsden, PSG are now prepared to make a last ditch attempt to hijack their interest in him.

PSG are trying to hijack Wijnaldum-Barcelona deal, as @moillorens @samuelmarsden revealed. ‘Enormous’ salary offered until 2024. 🇳🇱 Barça still hoping to sign Gini as they’ve a verbal agreement reached + medicals set to be scheduled. Wijnaldum will decide within 24/48 hours ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

PSG are in a stronger position to offer a higher salary than the Catalan superpower but neither club are likely to offer anything more than a two-year deal.

Wijanldum is unlikely to make a decision on his club future until after Euro 2020 with La Oranje kicking off their campaign against Ukraine on June 13.