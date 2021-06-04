Karim Benzema on Kylian Mbappe: “All the great players want to come to Real Madrid one day so I hope that will be done quickly”

Kylian Mbappe is a name that’s dominated Real Madrid news for some time now. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is being eyed up by Los Blancos as the man to lead the club into a new era, with staples of the previous epoch such as Sergio Ramos on the way out. Now Karim Benzema, recently recalled to the French national team after several years in the wilderness, has been talking up the chances of his compatriot joining him at Madrid.

“If he could come to Madrid, that would be ideal,” Benzema said as carried by BFMTV. He described his strike partner with the French national team as “agile, fast and efficient” as well as being a player who “knows how to do everything”.

For Benzema, it’s almost inevitable Mbappe will join him in the Spanish capital. “All the great players want to come to Real Madrid one day so I hope that will be done quickly, that’s if he wants to leave PSG who are also a good team.”

France reached the final of Euro 2016 and won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and are fancied heading into this summer’s Euro 2020. As well as Mbappe and Benzema they can count Barcelona forwards Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann amongst their ranks, not to mention the dynamic midfield duo of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Carlo Ancelotti’s taken over from Zinedine Zidane back at the Santiago Bernabeu, with sales needed to generate income for signings. Mbappe is Madrid’s number one target, and with one year left on his contract now is the perfect time to get him; unless PSG want to lose him on a free next summer, they have to have him either renew his deal or sell.