Diego Simeone on the verge of Atletico Madrid contract extension

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone looks set to sign a contract extension at the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Simeone led Atletico to their first league title since 2014 at the back end of 2020/21, as they held off the challenge of Real Madrid in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Argentinian coach has stated his willingness to remain in the Spanish capital, and according to reports from Cadena COPE, via Mundo Deportivo, extension talks have already begun.

Simeone’s current deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano expires at the end of next season but he is keen to not let anything distract his side from their title defence.

The former midfielder is currently the highest paid managerin world football and Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is willing to maintain the same terms on a new deal until the end of 2023/24.

Atletico’s success in the league title race ended a period of dominance for rivals Los Blancos and Barcelona with his second league win and a fifth major honour at the helm in Madrid.