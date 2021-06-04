Carlo Ancelotti linked with bringing Everton star Richarlison to Real Madrid

New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a shock raid on former club Everton to sign Richarlison.

Ancelotti completed a shock return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu earlier this week after reaching a deal to end his 18-month stay on Merseyside.

Toffees fans were left disappointed by Ancelotti’s rapid departure from Goodison Park and they could be hit by another piece of bad news, if he moves for their Brazilian star.

According to reports from Football Insider, Richarlison is the one player Ancelotti is keen on bringing with him to Madrid and Everton could be open to a sale.

Due to FFP rules, Everton may need to sell before they can buy, and Richarlison could fund a spending spree for Ancelotti’s replacement.

Barcelona are rumoured to have had an €80m bid rejected by Ancelotti in January 2020 but his value has dropped since then.

On the back of netting just seven Premier League goals in 2020/21, Everton could sell him for around £50m.