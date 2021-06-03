Watch: Ex-Manchester United man Bebe scores quick-fire brace as Rayo Vallecano stun Leganes

The Segunda playoffs for La Liga are in full swing, with two decisive semi-final second legs set to come up in the next week to decide who meets in the final. This week, there was two first-leg ties; Girona beat Almeria while Rayo Vallecano beat Leganes.

Girona won 3-0 at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Edgar Barcenas gave them the lead in the second minute before Yan Couto doubled their advantage in the fifth, with Mamadou Sylla sealing the deal with a third exactly an hour later.

Rayo Vallecano also won 3-0, at Vallecas. This game was goalless until the 73rd minute, when Alvaro Garcia put the hosts into the lead. Bebe, of Manchester United fame, made it 2-0 three minutes later, only to score his second in injury time.

One-time Manchester United winger Bebé scores twice in a 25-minute cameo as Rayo Vallecano take a huge step back to La Liga with a 3-0 win over Leganés in playoff semi-final first leg. The second was a very Bebé goal. pic.twitter.com/NCCawie4wB — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 3, 2021

The four clubs are fighting for a place in next season’s La Liga; Espanyol, champions, are already up, as are second-placed Mallorca. Whoever’s successful will be taking the place of Huesca, Real Valladolid and Eibar, who were relegated from La Liga this season.