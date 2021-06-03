Almeria Girona

Watch: Ex-Manchester United man Bebe scores quick-fire brace as Rayo Vallecano stun Leganes

The Segunda playoffs for La Liga are in full swing, with two decisive semi-final second legs set to come up in the next week to decide who meets in the final. This week, there was two first-leg ties; Girona beat Almeria while Rayo Vallecano beat Leganes.

Rayo Vallecano v Leganes

Girona won 3-0 at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Edgar Barcenas gave them the lead in the second minute before Yan Couto doubled their advantage in the fifth, with Mamadou Sylla sealing the deal with a third exactly an hour later. 

Rayo Vallecano also won 3-0, at Vallecas. This game was goalless until the 73rd minute, when Alvaro Garcia put the hosts into the lead. Bebe, of Manchester United fame, made it 2-0 three minutes later, only to score his second in injury time.

The four clubs are fighting for a place in next season’s La Liga; Espanyol, champions, are already up, as are second-placed Mallorca. Whoever’s successful will be taking the place of Huesca, Real Valladolid and Eibar, who were relegated from La Liga this season.

Posted by

Tags Almeria Girona La Liga Leganes Rayo Vallecano Segunda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.