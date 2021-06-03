Spanish football morning headlines: Marcelo, Isco and Bale still for sale, Ramos set to divorce Madrid, Ilaix’s future in danger

Spanish football morning headlines from June 3rd

Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale still for sale

Carlo Ancelotti was his customary self upon being presented as Real Madrid coach on Wednesday afternoon according to Marca. He joked with present journalists, spoke of how pleased he was to be back at the Santiago Bernabeu and underlined that each player in the squad he inherits will begin with a clean slate; this posture hasn’t, however, changed a great deal regarding the future of some fringe players.

Read more here.

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid set to divorce

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Sergio Ramos has no future at Real Madrid according to Diario AS. The Andalusian is one month out from the end of his contract and it’s evident that a divorce is on the cards between the captain and the club he’s represented since joining from Sevilla at 19 in 2005. David Alaba is on his way from Bayern Munich, while Ramos was left out of the promotional campaign for the new kit.

Read more here.

Ilaix Moriba’s continuity at Barcelona in danger

In a mixed season at Barcelona, Ilaix Moriba has been a clear shining light, a revelation. Just 18, the Spanish-Guinean midfielder was the third youth-teamer to debut under Ronald Koeman according to Mundo Deportivo, and showcased his evident potential with some cool performances and even a stunning debut goal at Osasuna’s El Sadar.

Read more here.