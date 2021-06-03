Spanish football evening headlines: Laporta announces Koeman will continue at Barcelona, Ancelotti brings Madrid pre-season forward a week, Cruyff returns to Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for June 3rd

Joan Laporta announces that Ronald Koeman will continue at Barcelona

Joan Laporta has announced that Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach for the 2021/22 season according to Mundo Deportivo, fulfilling the deal the Dutchman made last summer with the Blaugrana and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The decision comes after a period of reflection by Laporta on the direction the club was going in.

Carlo Ancelotti brings Real Madrid’s pre-season training forward

Carlo Ancelotti’s already making calls at Real Madrid according to Marca. The Italian has brought forward pre-season training by a week; Zinedine Zidane had organised for the squad to reconvene at Valdebebas on July 12th, but Carlo has decided to bring that date forward a week, to July 5th. It’s a sign of the seriousness with which he’s taking the role.

Jordi Cruyff returns to Barcelona

Jordi Cruyff, the son of Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff, has returned to the Blaugrana according to Diario Sport. He’s abandoned his adventure in China to join Joan Laporta’s revolution at Camp Nou; something long-mooted now made reality. Laporta is keen to have a direct link to the Cruyff family involved in the Catalan club.