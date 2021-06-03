Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid set to divorce

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Sergio Ramos has no future at Real Madrid according to Diario AS. The Andalusian is one month out from the end of his contract and it’s evident that a divorce is on the cards between the captain and the club he’s represented since joining from Sevilla at 19 in 2005. David Alaba is on his way from Bayern Munich, while Ramos was left out of the promotional campaign for the new kit.

Madrid are apparently hurt because Ramos was one of the most senior figures in the squad refusing to cut 10% of their salary this season, the second reduction that would have been taken due to the financial implications of covid-19; this forced the club to have to individually negotiate each reduction. Ramos’ argument was that the money saved was merely going to be used to pay number one transfer target Kylian Mbappe.

This isn’t the first time Ramos has been close to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu. The first was back in 2015, when he rejected a contract offer from the club and was close to joining Manchester United just as Iker Casillas had left Madrid traumatically. The second was, famously, in the dressing room against Ajax two seasons ago. The third was when Ramos tried to go to China as a free agent, only to be forbidden by Florentino Perez.