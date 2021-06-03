Memphis Depay on the verge of completing move to Barcelona

Memphis Depay is close to joining Barcelona according to Diario Sport. Negotiations between the player and the club are practically complete, really just pending the ratification of Ronald Koeman as the Blaugrana’s coach for next season. The Dutchman is expected to sign on a free transfer from Lyon for three seasons.

Koeman wanted to bring Memphis in last summer and then the winter, but Barcelona didn’t have the financial liquidity to make the deal happen and were hamstrung by the uncertainty over who was actually president of the club. Memphis has rejected more financially lucrative offers to come to Camp Nou; it’s a dream of his. He believes Barcelona is the perfect place for him to explode and win important titles.

Koeman coached Memphis with the Netherlands and the two share an excellent relationship. At 27, he’s coming into his prime, and has overcome the immaturity that prevented him from succeeding at Manchester United. A versatile forward, Memphis can play in several advanced positions and will be seen in action at Euro 2020 this summer.