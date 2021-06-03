Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale still for sale

Carlo Ancelotti was his customary self upon being presented as Real Madrid coach on Wednesday afternoon according to Marca. He joked with present journalists, spoke of how pleased he was to be back at the Santiago Bernabeu and underlined that each player in the squad he inherits will begin with a clean slate; this posture hasn’t, however, changed a great deal regarding the future of some fringe players.

History repeats itself in many ways; when Ancelotti took over at Madrid for the first time, an old friend was in situ, Kaka. But after speaking with the club, Ancelotti realised that the time had come for the Brazilian to move on and sanctioned his departure; something similar could happen this summer. Isco, Marcelo and Gareth Bale all look like being put up for sale on the market and allowed to leave the club to bring in money and new blood.

Ancelotti has a ruthless side sometimes hidden behind a kind smile. While the Italian values the past, he’s not hamstrung by it. He’ll make decisions void of sentiment based on what the moment needs, and the feeling emerging from the Spanish capital right now is that the aforementioned trio’s time there has come to an end.