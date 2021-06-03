Jordi Cruyff returns to Barcelona

Jordi Cruyff, the son of Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff, has returned to the Blaugrana according to Diario Sport. He’s abandoned his adventure in China to join Joan Laporta’s revolution at Camp Nou; something long-mooted now made reality. Laporta is keen to have a direct link to the Cruyff family involved in the Catalan club.

Cruyff represented Barcelona as a youth player and in the first team from 1993 to 1996, and will now take up a strategic role at the club. The Dutchman with a Catalan name resolved his contract, which had six months remaining on it, with Chinese side Shenzhen before stopping by Camp Nou to sign his deal with Barcelona. He’ll join from August 1st, forming part of a team with Ramon Planes and Mateu Alemany.

The move is Laporta’s latest in a busy few days. Barcelona confirmed the signing of Sergio Aguero on Monday before locking down Eric Garcia on Tuesday and Emerson on Wednesday, with Cruyff’s signing announced the same day it was confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach next season. Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are close to completing their deals to join the Blaugrana, too.