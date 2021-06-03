Joan Laporta announces that Ronald Koeman will continue at Barcelona

Joan Laporta has announced that Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach for the 2021/22 season according to Mundo Deportivo, fulfilling the deal the Dutchman made last summer with the Blaugrana and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The decision comes after a period of reflection by Laporta on the direction the club was going in.

“After this period of reflection that myself, Ronald Koeman and Rafa Yuste have taken on behalf of the board, I’d like to announce that we’ll continue the current contract that Ronald Koeman has,” Laporta said. “We’re very satisfied that the conversations we’ve had have been fruitful, and there’s a unified criteria we’ll pursue as to what to do next season as well as what’s happened in the past.”

The decision ends the uncertainty that’s clouded the club for these last three weeks. Laporta, Koeman and Yuste had lunch at Via Veneto in Barcelona two days after the club blew their shot at La Liga by drawing 3-3 with Levante having lost 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou less than two weeks before. Laporta decided on a period of reflection after this; in short, he was scouring the market for better options, specifically Pep Guardiola.

Despite the runaround, Koeman hasn’t lost his enthusiasm to lead the Blaugrana. He sees the club as having potential to continue growing, introducing clever signings to complement the unparalleled driving force that is Lionel Messi. The Dutchman is currently in Barcelona, on holidays until the second week of July. Barcelona have already been active in the market; Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson are secured while deals for Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are on the verge of being completed.