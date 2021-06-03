Ilaix Moriba’s continuity at Barcelona in danger

In a mixed season at Barcelona, Ilaix Moriba has been a clear shining light, a revelation. Just 18, the Spanish-Guinean midfielder was the third youth-teamer to debut under Ronald Koeman according to Mundo Deportivo, and showcased his evident potential with some cool performances and even a stunning debut goal at Osasuna’s El Sadar.

Ilaix’s renewal is one of Barcelona’s priorities this summer, but they’re hitting roadblocks in the realisation of this ambition. Rogon, the new agency that represents the teenager, is said to be making high demands for the footballer to extend his deal, which currently runs until June 2022.

Barcelona aren’t said to be taking this too well. Ilaix, having played 14 league games with the first team this season, is highly sought-after and has been since he was barely a teenager. Given Barcelona’s economic situation, there’s not a lot of wiggle room financially; if he doesn’t lower his demands, he could leave the club this summer.