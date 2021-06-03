Carlo Ancelotti brings Real Madrid’s pre-season training forward

Carlo Ancelotti’s already making calls at Real Madrid according to Marca. The Italian has brought forward pre-season training by a week; Zinedine Zidane had organised for the squad to reconvene at Valdebebas on July 12th, but Carlo has decided to bring that date forward a week, to July 5th. It’s a sign of the seriousness with which he’s taking the role.

Madrid’s pre-season will take place almost exclusively at Valdebebas. The ongoing covid-19 restrictions across Europe and the wider world has prevented the club from participating in the International Champions Cup, a summer tournament that brings together the world’s best, so like last season the bulk of their work will be done in the Spanish capital, alongside a couple of jaunts to other European cities.

Due to many of the squad’s commitments in this summer’s European Championships, Madrid will begin their pre-season with a bare-bones squad. 13 of the squad are involved with their national teams, either in the European Championships or the Copa America; Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, David Alaba, Andriy Lunin, Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, to be specific.