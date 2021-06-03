La Liga News

Carlo Ancelotti brings Real Madrid’s pre-season training forward

Carlo Ancelotti’s already making calls at Real Madrid according to Marca. The Italian has brought forward pre-season training by a week; Zinedine Zidane had organised for the squad to reconvene at Valdebebas on July 12th, but Carlo has decided to bring that date forward a week, to July 5th. It’s a sign of the seriousness with which he’s taking the role.

Carlo Ancelotti and Isco

Madrid’s pre-season will take place almost exclusively at Valdebebas. The ongoing covid-19 restrictions across Europe and the wider world has prevented the club from participating in the International Champions Cup, a summer tournament that brings together the world’s best, so like last season the bulk of their work will be done in the Spanish capital, alongside a couple of jaunts to other European cities.

Carlo Ancelotti

Due to many of the squad’s commitments in this summer’s European Championships, Madrid will begin their pre-season with a bare-bones squad. 13 of the squad are involved with their national teams, either in the European Championships or the Copa America; Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, David Alaba, Andriy Lunin, Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, to be specific.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti La Liga Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.