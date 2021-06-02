Spanish football morning headlines: Valdano surprised by Ancelotti appointment, Ancelotti has fires to put out at Madrid, Dembele in no rush to renew with Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for June 2nd

Real Madrid legend Jorge Valdano surprised by Carlo Ancelotti appointment

Real Madrid legend and highly-respected voice on the Spanish game, Jorge Valdano, expressed his surprise at Florentino Perez’s decision to bring Carlo Ancelotti back to the Santiago Bernabeu in comments to Onda Cero carried by Marca. “I had the feeling that Ancelotti wasn’t in Florentino’s thinking,” he said.

Carlo Ancelotti has to put out fires at Real Madrid

Now that Carlo Ancelotti has officially been appointed as the successor to Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, his thoughts will have turned to the task at hand according to Diario AS. The Italian veteran has fires to put out; there are several issues he’ll have to address immediately, fundamental questions he’ll have to answer to set the tone for his reign.

Ousmane Dembele is in no hurry to renew his contract with Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is in no hurry to renew his contract with the Blaugrana according to Mundo Deportivo. The fleet-footed Frenchman is on international duty at the moment, preparing for this summer’s European Championships, and was seen enjoying the Monaco GP last week and speaking to local media.

