Spanish football evening headlines: Ancelotti on Ramos, Ancelotti changes Isco’s future, Koeman to be confirmed tomorrow

Spanish football evening headlines for June 2nd

Carlo Ancelotti: “[Sergio] Ramos? I didn’t imagine [Real] Madrid without Ancelotti either but it happened”

Carlo Ancelotti is now officially Real Madrid’s new coach. The Italian signed his contract in Valdebebas before appearing at a press conference, meeting the media less than 24 hours after leaving Everton and the Premier League for the Spanish capital and La Liga. Ancelotti entertained all present with his customary sharp humour according to Marca.

Carlo Ancelotti changes Isco’s prospects at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at Real Madrid has drastically changed the prospects of some of the club’s out-of-favour first-team players according to Diario AS. Gareth Bale, for example, and also Isco, were spoken favourably of by the Italian, with the latter celebrating Ancelotti’s arrival on social media by liking one of his posts after not even bidding farewell to his predecessor, Zinedine Zidane.

Ronald Koeman will be confirmed as Barcelona coach tomorrow

A day after Carlo Ancelotti was presented as Real Madrid’s new coach, Ronald Koeman will be confirmed as Barcelona’s according to Catalunya Radio and Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona board plans to confirm the continuity of the Dutch coach tomorrow, something that’s been very much up in the air these past few months.

