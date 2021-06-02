Ronald Koeman will be confirmed as Barcelona coach tomorrow

A day after Carlo Ancelotti was presented as Real Madrid’s new coach, Ronald Koeman will be confirmed as Barcelona’s according to Catalunya Radio and Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona board plans to confirm the continuity of the Dutch coach tomorrow, something that’s been very much up in the air these past few months.

Koeman will convert part of his guaranteed salary for this coming season to variable depending on objectives achieved, with the option of triggering another season also conditional on performance. The Dutchman met with Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sporting vice president and director of football, on Tuesday afternoon.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, spoke favourably of Koeman during Eric Garcia’s presentation on Tuesday afternoon. He’s been active in the transfer market so far this summer, the first of his second spell as president. As well as Garcia, the Blaugrana have brought in Sergio Aguero and Emerson. Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are close, with both deals expected to be confirmed this week.